Campus opens its 250th store in Pune 

Earlier this year in March IndiaRetailing reported the 200 stores milestone achieved by Campus

New Delhi: The Indian footwear brand Campus recently reached a milestone by opening its 250th store in the country, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“Glad to announce that 250th Campus Exclusive store is now open to customers in Season Mall, Pune,” said Aman Bharadwaj, assistant marketing manager at Campus in his social media post.

In March, IndiaRetailing had reported that Campus had rolled out its 200th stores. Now in less than eight months the New Delhi-based sportswear company has added another 50 outlets. Read more about it here.

Campus was founded in 2006 by Hari Krishan Agarwal as a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure brand. Starting its retail journey in 2017, Campus opened 35 brand outlets till 2020. In March 2022, the company launched its 100th exclusive store in Bandra, Mumbai.

The newly opened store is the 8th in the city of Pune and 28th in Maharashtra according to its website the city of Pune has the highest number of Campus stores in the state of Maharashtra.