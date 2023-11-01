Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusPeopleShopping Centres

Yogeshwar Sharma joins DLF Retail

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
424
0
Must Read
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

Sharma will report to Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail

New Delhi: Veteran shopping centre professional Yogeshwar Sharma joined as the new chief of leasing and business development at DLF Retail on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the development.

They said Sharma will report to Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail. The Gurugram-based retail real estate developer has a retail footprint of around 42 lakh square feet comprising nine properties, including malls and shopping centres, mainly across Delhi-NCR.

DLF operates five malls and two dedicated food and beverage (F&B) destinations in Delhi NCR and a mall in Chandigarh.

DLF operates uber luxury shopping centres of Emporio and Chanakya, Promenade, Avenue in New Delhi and Mall of India in Noida. DLF also has two  F&B destinations in Gurugram including DLF CyberHub and Horizon Plaza.

Sharma had quit Nexus Select Trust in September and was taking a break for some time in October before taking the new assignment at DLF.

Sharma was the first departure of a top official after Nexus Group and Select Citywalk Mall announced their merger earlier this year to form a REIT.

Sharma’s role post creation of Nexus Select was designated as regional director for north Nexus Select overseeing a host of north India malls including Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Sharma had risen through the ranks in his almost two-decade career at Select Citywalk to become the chief executive officer and executive director of the Delhi Mall. Post Nexus and Select merger, Sharma was reporting to Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAbhisar Narula -

Zudio opens a new store in Gurugram

The newly opened Zudio store is the brand's third outlet in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In