Yogeshwar Sharma joins DLF Retail

New Delhi: Veteran shopping centre professional Yogeshwar Sharma joined as the new chief of leasing and business development at DLF Retail on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the development.

They said Sharma will report to Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail. The Gurugram-based retail real estate developer has a retail footprint of around 42 lakh square feet comprising nine properties, including malls and shopping centres, mainly across Delhi-NCR.

DLF operates five malls and two dedicated food and beverage (F&B) destinations in Delhi NCR and a mall in Chandigarh.

DLF operates uber luxury shopping centres of Emporio and Chanakya, Promenade, Avenue in New Delhi and Mall of India in Noida. DLF also has two F&B destinations in Gurugram including DLF CyberHub and Horizon Plaza.

Sharma had quit Nexus Select Trust in September and was taking a break for some time in October before taking the new assignment at DLF.

Sharma was the first departure of a top official after Nexus Group and Select Citywalk Mall announced their merger earlier this year to form a REIT.

Sharma’s role post creation of Nexus Select was designated as regional director for north Nexus Select overseeing a host of north India malls including Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Sharma had risen through the ranks in his almost two-decade career at Select Citywalk to become the chief executive officer and executive director of the Delhi Mall. Post Nexus and Select merger, Sharma was reporting to Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls.