Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Indian fragrance firm to invest USD 5 mn in Dubai research unit

PTI
By PTI
29
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Currently, UAE’s FMCG industry generates USD 50 million worth revenue using Sacheerome’s line of products manufactured in India and the Gulf

Dubai: India-headquartered fragrance and flavour manufacturer Sacheerome is planning to invest over USD 5 million to set up a research unit in Dubai, the company said on Tuesday.

With an eye on strengthening its business in the burgeoning UAE market, the company aims to drive 10X revenue growth over the next 36-60 months, Sacheerome said in a statement.

“The Middle East is a confluence of cultures from across the world, and the business is remarkably fluid. Earlier London, Rome & Paris were the luxury market trendsetters but today, Dubai is as big a fashion & lifestyle powerhouse,” said Manoj Arora, Managing Director of Sacheerome, at the BeautyWorld Middle East 2023 in Dubai, where they are exhibiting.

Currently, UAE’s FMCG industry generates USD 50 million worth revenue using Sacheerome’s line of products manufactured in India and the Gulf.

“Sacheerome plans to invest over USD 5 mn to set up a Research & Innovation centre, application lab, evaluation centre, sales office, and a warehouse in the UAE over the next 3-5 years,” the statement said.

Comparing the Middle East and Indian consumer’s choices, Arora said: “While India is a huge price sensitive market, Middle East shoppers, with their strong purchasing power, are willing to spend more on high quality niche products.”

According to an Expert Market Research report, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) flavours and fragrances industry reached a value of about USD 2.92 billion in 2023 and is further expected to hit approximately USD 4.16 billion by 2032.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAbhisar Narula -

Zudio opens a new store in Gurugram

The newly opened Zudio store is the brand's third outlet in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In