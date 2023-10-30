Google News
spot_img
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

Marico net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 crore, revenue falls maginally to Rs 2,476 crore in Q2

PTI
By PTI
13
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Total expenses of Marico, which owns brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 17.26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The Harsh Mariwala-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, which was down 3.64 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income in the September quarter was at Rs 2,514 crore.

Marico’s revenue from the domestic market slipped 3.37 per cent to Rs 1,832 crore.

However, its exports revenue went up 7.33 per cent to Rs 644 crore.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 534.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.62 per cent from the previous close.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 crore in FY23

The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2023, from...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In