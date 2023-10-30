Marico net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 crore, revenue falls maginally to Rs 2,476 crore in Q2

Total expenses of Marico, which owns brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 17.26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The Harsh Mariwala-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, which was down 3.64 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income in the September quarter was at Rs 2,514 crore.

Marico’s revenue from the domestic market slipped 3.37 per cent to Rs 1,832 crore.

However, its exports revenue went up 7.33 per cent to Rs 644 crore.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 534.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.62 per cent from the previous close.