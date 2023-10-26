Google News
Skechers enters the Basketball segment

New Delhi: The American footwear brand Skechers has announced its entry into basketball shoes segment coinciding with the start of the current NBA season. The new shoes from the brand come in two mid-top styles Skx Resagrip and Skx Float.

The company announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has signed New York Knicks player Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers player Terance Mann as the first professional athletes to compete in Skechers Basketball shoes. Following weeks of practice and preseason games in the footwear, Randle and Mann signed on as Skechers Basketball ambassadors.

“We’re entering the sport with two players who represent a cross-section of the NBA, from an all-star veteran in the Eastern Conference to a rising star right here in Los Angeles,” said Greg Smith, vice president of product development and merchandising for Skechers Performance.

“Along with our recent entry into the soccer business, Skechers now offers high-performance footwear for athletes competing in the two biggest sports on the planet,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

Incorporated by Robert Greenberg in California, USA in 1992, Sketcher is a footwear brand present in 180 countries through online stores, third-party stores and company-owned stores. Sketchers is also one of the Fortune 500 companies.

