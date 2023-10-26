It includes fashion brands namely AllSaints, Marc Jacobs, Ami Paris, Cult Gaia, Amiri, Farm Rio, Kenzo, Y-3, A-Cold-Wall and Zimmermann

Mumbai: Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed 10 global luxury brands to bring to the Indian market through Ajio’s luxury sub-brand, Ajio Luxe, the company announced on social media on Thursday.

It includes fashion brands namely British retailer- AllSaints, American brand- Marc Jacobs, French brand- Ami Paris, American brand- Cult Gaia, American brand- Amiri, Brazil-based women’s fashion brand- Farm Rio, French luxury brand- Kenzo, Adidas x Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3, British streetwear brand- A-Cold-Wall and Australian brand-Zimmermann.

Reliance Retail’s digital commerce initiative Ajio was launched in 2016. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the retailer offers products such as apparel, footwear, fashion products and electronic solutions for women, men, and kids. In 2020, the brand expanded its portfolio to house global luxury brands under the sub-brand Ajio Luxe.