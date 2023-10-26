Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Reliance Brands introduces 10 new global brands on Ajio Luxe

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
908
0
Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

It includes fashion brands namely AllSaints, Marc Jacobs, Ami Paris, Cult Gaia, Amiri, Farm Rio, Kenzo, Y-3, A-Cold-Wall and Zimmermann

Mumbai: Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed 10 global luxury brands to bring to the Indian market through Ajio’s luxury sub-brand, Ajio Luxe, the company announced on social media on Thursday.

It includes fashion brands namely British retailer- AllSaints, American brand- Marc Jacobs, French brand- Ami Paris, American brand- Cult Gaia, American brand- Amiri, Brazil-based women’s fashion brand- Farm Rio, French luxury brand- Kenzo, Adidas x Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3, British streetwear brand- A-Cold-Wall and Australian brand-Zimmermann.

Reliance Retail’s digital commerce initiative Ajio was launched in 2016. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the retailer offers products such as apparel, footwear, fashion products and electronic solutions for women, men, and kids. In 2020, the brand expanded its portfolio to house global luxury brands under the sub-brand Ajio Luxe.

Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Haldiram’s opens foodcourt in Mumbai

Located at Acme Mall in Santacruz, it will offer a wide range of its popular dishes including Raj Kachori,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In