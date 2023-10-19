The Hazelnut Factory opens its first cafe in Delhi

The 2500 sq. ft. outlet is its second in the National Capital Region (NCR)

New Delhi: Lucknow-based cafe The Hazelnut Factory has recently opened its first outlet in Delhi, the company announced in a release on Thursday. This is the company’s second outlet in NCR; the first being located at Gurugram.

Located at the Punjabi Bagh, Club Road in Delhi, the new store has been opened basis the surge in online orders from the region, the company said.

The new outlets span 2500 sq. ft. and can seat 60 customers. It offers artisanal sweets, cookies, nankeens and speciality coffee.

Incorporated in 2019, by Ankit Sahni, The Hazelnut Factory is a Lucknow-based cafe with 8 stores in the country.