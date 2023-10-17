Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Fashion retailer V2 Retail opens 3 outlets

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
60
0
Source: V2 Retail Website
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Two of the three new V2 Retail stores are in Odisha while the third is in Bihar

Mumbai: Fashion and apparel retailer V2 Retail has opened three new outlets—two in Odisha and one in Bihar according to a company official’s social media post on Tuesday.

One store is located near the old bus stand in Khorda while the other is at Girija Square in Berhampur, Odisha. The third outlet is at Campus Cinema Road, Hajipur in Bihar according to LinkedIn posts by Shakti Mohanty, business development head, V2 Retail.

V2 Retail was incorporated in 2001 as Vishal Megamart Limited or Vishal Retail. In 2010, founder Ram Chandra Agarwal sold the debt-ridden company to TPG and a Shriram Group firm for Rs70 crore. After eight years, the company was again sold to a private equity consortium—Partners Group and Kedaara Capital—for more than Rs5,000 crore, as per a Forbes India report.

The company was later renamed V2 Retail Ltd.

At present V2 Retail owns 105 retail stores in 17 states of the country out of which five are in Delhi-NCR, 24 are in Bihar, 26 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Odisha, six are in Assam, seven in Jharkhand, five in Karnataka, four in Uttarakhand, three in Madhya Pradesh and two in  Goa. In addition, the retailer has one store each in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and West Bengal, as per the company’s website.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Personal care brand Juicy Chemistry partners with Assiduus Global

Through this alliance, Juicy Chemistry seeks to leverage the technology and expertise of its partner to explore new international...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In