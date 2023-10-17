Fashion retailer V2 Retail opens 3 outlets

Two of the three new V2 Retail stores are in Odisha while the third is in Bihar

Mumbai: Fashion and apparel retailer V2 Retail has opened three new outlets—two in Odisha and one in Bihar according to a company official’s social media post on Tuesday.

One store is located near the old bus stand in Khorda while the other is at Girija Square in Berhampur, Odisha. The third outlet is at Campus Cinema Road, Hajipur in Bihar according to LinkedIn posts by Shakti Mohanty, business development head, V2 Retail.

V2 Retail was incorporated in 2001 as Vishal Megamart Limited or Vishal Retail. In 2010, founder Ram Chandra Agarwal sold the debt-ridden company to TPG and a Shriram Group firm for Rs70 crore. After eight years, the company was again sold to a private equity consortium—Partners Group and Kedaara Capital—for more than Rs5,000 crore, as per a Forbes India report.

The company was later renamed V2 Retail Ltd.

At present V2 Retail owns 105 retail stores in 17 states of the country out of which five are in Delhi-NCR, 24 are in Bihar, 26 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Odisha, six are in Assam, seven in Jharkhand, five in Karnataka, four in Uttarakhand, three in Madhya Pradesh and two in Goa. In addition, the retailer has one store each in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and West Bengal, as per the company’s website.