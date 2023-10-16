Toy retailer Hamleys opens in Ahmedabad

Located at Phoenix Palladium, the new store also includes a Hamleys Play area for kids

Mumbai: Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) owned global toy retail chain Hamleys opened its latest outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a company official announced on social media on Sunday. Located at Phoenix Palladium, the new store also includes a Hamleys Play area for kids.

“Hamleys launched their latest store along with Hamleys #Play at #PalladiumAhmedabad! Welcome to Kiddies Heaven!,” Shailja Ruia, senior general manager-leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. posted on Linkedin.

The store offers an extensive assortment of toys across all kids’ play categories with a mix of Hamleys’ propriety line and vendor-branded merchandise.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2019. Currently, with a footprint of 191 stores, the brand is spread across 15 countries. Hamleys continues to expand into newer markets, most recently the Balkans, with its first store in Albania and Kosovo, and further its reach in existing territories like India and the Middle East with a store in Qatar.

In July 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring Hamleys‘ global operations. RBL has been operating Hamleys’ India franchisee stores since 2010.

Phoenix Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's premier retail-led, mixed-used development company.