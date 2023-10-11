E-commerce platform Meolaa raises $2 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by 23-year-old Ishita Sawant. Meolaa has a portfolio of over 2500 brands and 125,000 products across six different categories

New Delhi: Digital consumer products e-commerce platform Meolaa has bagged $2 million in its latest seed funding round, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. The funding round was led by Turbostart, an existing investor in the platform.

Founded by 23-year-old Ishita Sawant, Meolaa has a portfolio of over 2500 brands and 125,000 products across six different categories.

Speaking about the investment, Ganesh Raju, founder, Turbostart said, “Beyond financial support, Turbostart is strategically poised to aid Meolaa’s global expansion, with a specific emphasis on regions including the Middle East & Africa, the United States, and Singapore.”

Ishita Sawant, Founder of Meolaa, said, “We are excited to partner with Turbostart to accelerate our journey towards empowering a sustainable revolution through our marketplace of 1500+ vetted brands.”

The 2022-founded e-commerce startup had earlier bagged pre-seed funding of $165000 in March 2022. Investors participating in the round included Dr. Ranjan Pai of Manipal Education and Medical Group, Dale Vaz, Ex-CTO of Swiggy, Sixth Sense Ventures Founder and CEO Nikhil Vora, Lighthouse Funds founder Sachin Bhartiya and StrongHer Ventures.

As of March 2023, Meolaa had a 20-member team and over 3 lakh users. Since its launch in January 2023, it has reported a 100% month-on-month growth in orders, users, and gross merchandise value (GMV), the release added.