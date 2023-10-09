‘The Three-mile Tale: Dissecting The New-age Retail Supply Chain Network’ by CBRE

The report delves into the evolving landscape of retail warehousing in India, offering insights and a forward-looking roadmap for the industry

Bengaluru: ‘The Three-mile Tale: Dissecting The New-age Retail Supply Chain Network’ report by real estate consulting firm CBRE delves into the evolving landscape of retail warehousing in India, offering insights and a forward-looking roadmap for the industry.

The report provides detailed insights into the significant trends that are influencing retailers’ warehouse strategies. Additionally, it outlines the logistics delivery chain employed by retailers, which consists of three interconnected stages: the first mile, the middle mile, and the last mile.

Furthermore, the report explores the retail categories that are gearing up for multi-fold growth in the country and also highlights the various technological advancements that empower retail enterprises to execute logistics operations with higher efficiencies, lower costs and greater flexibility based on seasonal demand.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Share of the retail category in warehousing demand has increased from 8% in 2019 to 13% in 2022.

Within the retail sector domain, hypermarkets (51%) and fashion & apparel (32%) companies dominated the share in warehousing demand.

India’s per capita income is expected to rise from $2,278 in 2022 to $5,242 in 2031, which will aid discretionary spending further, and most income brackets will have more to spend on discretionary items.

