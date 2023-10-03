Miraj Cinemas launches 3-screen multiplex in Punjab 

Google News
The cinema caters for a crowd of 555 people with a capacity of 228 people in screen 1, 156 people in screen 2 and 171 in screen 3 with 13 sofas and 17 recliners

New Delhi: Multiplex chain Miraj Cinemas has opened its latest multiplex, Gurdaspur Miraj Cinemas in Punjab, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The 3-screen multiplex is located on the 4th floor of AGM Mall, Tibri Road, Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur, marking it as the first-ever multiplex in the city.

The cinema caters to a crowd of 555 people with a capacity of 228 people in screen 1, 156 people in screen 2 and 171 in screen 3 with 13 sofas and 17 recliners. The lobby has seating areas, providing a setting for patrons. Miraj Cinemas celebrated the occasion by introducing an introductory ticket price starting at Rs 100.

The company plans to further expand its presence in the state.

“We’re excited about our expansion and pleased to announce our upcoming multiplexes in Patiala and Ludhiana. These ultra-premium, four-screen properties will feature full-recliner auditoriums and the work is currently in progress and expected to commence within this financial year. Over the next few years, Miraj is set to invest Rs 45- Rs 50 crore to develop cinemas throughout Punjab,” Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, chief operating officer, Miraj Cinemas, said.

Established in 1987, Miraj Group is a business brand with multiple business verticals including tobacco, FMCG, pipes and fittings, stationery and infra-development. In 2010, it ventured into producing movies and later in the Cinema Exhibition business in 2012. With 191 screens across 60 cinemas in 42 cities and 16 states, Miraj Cinemas has a plan to expand to 300 screens by the financial year 2024.

