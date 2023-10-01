Wave Cinemas to add 35 screens with an investment of Rs 100 crore

The company has identified seven to eight properties for its expansion

Bengaluru: Business conglomerate Wave Group has identified seven to eight properties to expand its cinematic footprint, which will add about 35 screens shortly, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“We have identified seven to eight more properties that will add about 35 screens shortly. We are going to invest around Rs 100 crore in this expansion,” said Rajiv Gupta, managing director of Wave Group.

The company also extended its presence by launching a premium 7-screen multiplex at M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurugram on Wednesday, marking the company’s foray into the city.

The multiplex houses an overall seating capacity of 899 people and features 4K laser projectors with Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio. It is also equipped with a gold class lounge and auditorium designed to provide an opulent cinematic experience.

“We at Wave Cinemas understand the requirements of today’s evolving customers and have tailored our offerings accordingly. We are excited to offer our patrons the most sophisticated movie viewing experience and hope that our latest offering will cater to every aspiration of our patrons and their families,” he added.

Wave Cinemas now operates 10 multiplexes and 42 screens across the country.

Established in 1963, Wave Group is a diversified business house in North India, spread across 20 cities. It has various verticals such as commercial and residential real estate, malls and multiplexes, infrastructure, beverages, power, entertainment, sports, and agriculture.