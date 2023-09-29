Twenty Four Seven opens at Mohali

It is the seventh brand outlet in the city and 24th in Punjab

New Delhi: Twenty Four Seven has opened its first outlet in Aerocity, Mohali the company announced on social media. It is the seventh brand outlet in the city of Mohali and 24th in the state of Punjab according to the company’s website.

“Visit your favorite 24Seven now in Mohali Aerocity, offering non-stop convenience. We’re open 24/7 to serve you!” said the company on LinkedIn.

Launched in 2005 by Samir Modi, Twenty Four Seven is a convenience store chain that is open round the clock, all seven days a week.

Customers can walk-in any time, and get whatever they want. Apart from groceries, the store has in-house beverages and food items like coffee, tea, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and many other items.