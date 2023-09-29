Lifestyle opens at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Pune

Lifestyle is among the 350 brands that have opened at Phoenix Malls Ltd.’s (PML) Mall of the Millennium which opened earlier this month

New Delhi: Department store chain Lifestyle has opened a store at the Phoenix Mall of Millenium at Wakad in Pune, the company announced on social media on Friday.

“We are thrilled to share the exhilarating news of our new store, now open at! This expansion marks a significant milestone for us, as it enables us to introduce the latest trends, exclusive promotions, and an extensive selection of products to an even wider audience, catering to your diverse needs,” the company said on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the inauguration.

Lifestyle is among the 350 brands that have opened at Phoenix Mills Ltd.’s (PML) Mall of the Millennium which opened earlier this month in Pune.

Spread across 16 acres and encompassing over 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area, the mall offers a one-of-a-kind Fan Park, and a 14-screen cinema.

The mall has been developed by PML under its joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”).

And has 15 Anchor Brands including H&M, Lifestyle, Marks & Spencer’s, Reliance Trends, Westside, Hamley’s, and Shoppers Stop can be found.

It has 10 mini-anchor brands including Puma, Tanishq, Croma, Skechers, and Home 360. Additionally, it has 14 star brands, featuring the likes of Forever New, Charles and Keith, Swarovski, Nautica, and Bugatti.

Owned by Dubai-based Landmark Group, Lifestyle is a key anchor in most leading malls across the country. The chain recently celebrated the opening of its 100th store in May. The brand plans to open at least 50 new stores to expand its retail footprint in the country in the next three to four years.