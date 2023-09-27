Phoenix Mall of Asia to launch in Bengaluru soon

Spread over a 13 acre property, the mall is located at Hebbal, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia by retail mall developer and operator The Phoenix Mills is set to launch in Bengaluru on 20 October 2023, a company official wrote on social media. Spread over a 13-acre property, the mall is located at Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

“We can’t wait to share this momentous occasion with you, as we usher in a new era of shopping and leisure at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. Please save the date 20th October for the Grand Launch and we look forward to seeing you there,” said Gajendra Singh Rathore, director of malls – South India at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. while sharing the visuals of the new mall.

The mall has a total development potential of 1.69 lakh sq. ft. of which 1.1 lakh sq. ft. will be allocated for retail use. Spanning across five floors, it will host more than 440 brands and provide parking facilities for over 3,400 vehicles, as per its official website. Additionally, it will also feature a 14-screen multiplex, enhancing its entertainment offerings.

Mall Of Asia will host luxury brands including Gucci, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Coach, Versace, Armani Exchange, Paul Smith and Hugo Boss according to demowebs.in. Spanish retail giant Inditex is also in talks with the upcoming mall in Bengaluru to lease 5,000 sq. ft. space to open its youth brand Bershka there.

The shopping centre is anticipated to serve as a retail destination for essential micro-markets within the city.

Earlier this month, The Phoenix Mills officially opened its second mall in Pune, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, which is spread across 16 acres encompassing over 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area.

The Mumbai-based mall developer is also in the process of launching Phoenix Marketcity, Kolkata, which will be situated on approximately 7.5 acres in Alipore, Kolkata, and is poised for a retail development potential of 1 lakh sq. ft.

Currently, The Phoenix Mills has a total of 11 malls across 8 cities with over 88 lakh sq. ft operational retail space.