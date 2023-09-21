Inner comfort- Almo

With a focus on bringing an elevated experience to the new-age digital users, innerwear brand Almo was launched in 2020. Since the start, the company has been constantly iterating its product to solve the consumers’ problems of accessing premium quality essentials wear with the right style & comfort balance delivered seamlessly.

From launching with innerwear in 2020 Almo now is having a broader range of loungewear & winter wear. With this variety on offer, Almo has been making everyday premium essential wear with a modern twist for the ‘digital-mindful’ consumer. The team is driven to imbibe sustainability in

every part of the value chain to make a long-term positive impact. Abhishek Shah – Founder & CEO, Almo when speaking about the need gap in the market, which he looked to cater to with the unique qualities of his brand says “Men’s Essential wear

as a category was always dominated by a few legacy players who had standardized offerings that catered to the mass market but didn’t appeal to today’s aspirational millennials who look for a superior alternative and are well exposed to the international brand pool via social media channels. It has now come a long way by adapting to these aspirational segments and innovating according to their preferences”.

The initial challenge that the brand faced was that of Covid. They planned a launch in March of 2020 which got delayed to June 2020. During Covid, understanding the customer sentiment, initially, was a challenge for the brand. This is because, Shah explains “Innerwear is fundamentally not a top of the mind category, & therefore required multiple experimentations to nd the right communication & distribution strategy”. However, soon the brand launched and started to rule the customer’s shopping cart with its diverse offerings.

Customer-rst attitude

Shah mentions that in the D2C ecosystem, a brand’s proximity to customers & their thought process is the most important aspect. In keeping this as the most important pillar he says, “In

terms of customer acquisitions, we connect to the customer through multiple channels & bring them to the funnel through the iterative marketing strategies. We ensure to give a personalized touch to any communication sent to the customer while they purchase with us. The WebEngage Startup Program that we have initiated has played

a pivotal role in helping us retain customers through omnichannel and hyper-personalized communication. We have seen a 35% increase in the number of orders placed in just six months of using WebEngage.”

Apart from usual Facebook & Google ads, the brand has also realized that investing in various partnership channels can have a huge impact in scaling up and bringing in the right quality trac and audience. This is what they are especially looking at to build the brand. In fact, with innovation and customer satisfaction in mind, Almo has also introduced micromodal for their range given that

it is one of the ner & softer fabrics with high breathability & provides the lush feel to customers. This is a diversion from the existing cotton-focused make of other brands.

Further, With their winter wear range, the brand went one step ahead and has produced a lightweight yet cozy range in contrast to bulky materials that are often used for this assortment.

Eyeing the future

The brand plans to hit a 100cr ARR by the end of

18 months by doubling down on key channels & expanding our assortment to winter wear and athleisure. The growth that the brand wants to register is never by giving the customer a miss. Shah mentions, “We also try to understand our customer behaviour post-purchase, as this is the most vital & try to assist them either by re-stocking the purchase or cross-selling other categories he may be interested in”.

Being robust in technology, Almo has partnered with WebEngage and was successful in creating

a checkout funnel to observe the behaviour of high-intent users over different time frames

and determine the best time to send out cart abandonment campaigns, and take corrective measures. This not only helped them in increasing the number of purchases and successfully retain existing customers but also helped drive the overall revenue, Average Order Value (AOV), and business growth.