Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

JCPenney India onboards Kaushik Das as the new managing director

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
341
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In his new role, Das will take on the responsibility of driving innovation and leading the transformation strategy for the company

Bengaluru: Retail chain JCPenney India has appointed Kaushik Das as its new managing director, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. In his new role, Das will take on the responsibility of driving innovation and leading the transformation strategy for the company. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kaushik as the new managing director of JCPenney India. We’re confident he’ll lead the organization with his vision and heart, and look  forward to Kaushik leading our Bengaluru center,” said Sharmeelee Bala, chief information officer, JCPenney India.

Das has over 22 years of global experience in strategy, operations, transformation, customer experience, enterprise programs and change management across retail, fintech, financial services and consulting within GCCs (Gulf Cooperation Councils).

Prior to JCPenney, he has held leadership roles at organizations such as Giant Eagle, Kabbage Inc. and Target. 

“With AI changing the retail landscape, I’m looking forward to leading our teams and driving our global transformation strategy,” said Das.

American department store chain JCPenney was founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney. Today, the retailer is engaged in marketing apparel, jewellery, cosmetics, home furnishings and kitchenware. 

JCPenney entered India in 2006 with the launch of its office in Bengaluru.

Currently, the retailer operates more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico along with its webstore jcp.com.

Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Salad Days is now on OneRare Foodverse

Users will also have the opportunity to own limited-edition Salad Days NFTs, each representing a delectable salad creation, with...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In