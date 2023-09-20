JCPenney India onboards Kaushik Das as the new managing director

In his new role, Das will take on the responsibility of driving innovation and leading the transformation strategy for the company

Bengaluru: Retail chain JCPenney India has appointed Kaushik Das as its new managing director, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. In his new role, Das will take on the responsibility of driving innovation and leading the transformation strategy for the company.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kaushik as the new managing director of JCPenney India. We’re confident he’ll lead the organization with his vision and heart, and look forward to Kaushik leading our Bengaluru center,” said Sharmeelee Bala, chief information officer, JCPenney India.

Das has over 22 years of global experience in strategy, operations, transformation, customer experience, enterprise programs and change management across retail, fintech, financial services and consulting within GCCs (Gulf Cooperation Councils).

Prior to JCPenney, he has held leadership roles at organizations such as Giant Eagle, Kabbage Inc. and Target.

“With AI changing the retail landscape, I’m looking forward to leading our teams and driving our global transformation strategy,” said Das.

American department store chain JCPenney was founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney. Today, the retailer is engaged in marketing apparel, jewellery, cosmetics, home furnishings and kitchenware.

JCPenney entered India in 2006 with the launch of its office in Bengaluru.

Currently, the retailer operates more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico along with its webstore jcp.com.