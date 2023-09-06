Google News
PepsiCo's food manufacturing plant to come up in Assam's Nalbari

PTI
By PTI
Guwahati: The ‘bhumi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for a food manufacturing plant of PepsiCo was performed in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the programme and said that the state is looking at a bright future in terms of private investment.

“Today we marked the beginning of a Rs 770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stating that Assam extends a warm welcome to business opportunities, Sarma added, “With Rs 12,000 cr private investments on the horizon, we are poised for a bright future!”

The plant of the global food and beverages major will be spread over an area of 44.20 acres of land and is expected to give a boost to local farmers through improved technology, high-quality seeds, disease control measures, etc.

PepsiCo will also take women empowerment measures to improve their employability, official sources said.

