P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as its chief marketing officer

With over 16 years of experience at P&G, Maheshwari is set to lead the company’s marketing function in India effective September 1, 2023

Mumbai: Procter & Gamble (P&G) India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has appointed Mukta Maheshwari as the Company’s chief marketing officer (CMO) effective 1 September 2023, the company announced in a press release. Along with leading the Marketing function, she will also head the fabric care category for P&G India as the vice president and category head.

Speaking about her new role Maheshwari said, “I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight consumers with our brands.”

Maheshwari holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. She brings with her work experience of over two decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across 5 brands across 3 different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care category head, Mukta served as the vice president, fabric enhancers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ) region, based out of Singapore and was instrumental in delivering double-digit top and bottom line for Downy in ASEAN.

Maheshwari takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, fabric care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai.

Founded in 1837, P&G India is an American FMCG company headquartered in Ohio. It specialises in a wide range of brands including beauty, healthcare, personal care, fabric and home care, hygiene products etc. It has made several noted brands namely Whisper, Ariel, Tide, Old Spice, Pantene, Oral-B, Olay and Gilette, among others.