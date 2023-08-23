SuperBottoms secures $5 million in series A1 funding round

Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital participated in the funding round

Mumbai: SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand has raised $5 million in its recent series A1 funding round led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures, the company announced in a press release. This round also marked the third investment of DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital in the company.

Commenting on the investment, Pallavi Utagi, founder, SuperBottoms said, “With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about Cloth Diapering to a wider audience throughout the country. We’re thrilled to join forces with consumer-oriented investors like Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital as we expand our reach and strengthen our commitment to creating a robust brand for children.”

Speaking about betting big on SuperBottoms, Venky Natarajan, managing partner, Lok Capital said, “We look forward to being a part of this journey, supporting SuperBottoms as they continue to redefine this market and pave the way for a greener future in childcare.”

Echoing the same, Rishabh Mariwala of Sharrp Ventures commented, “As a strong believer in building a sustainable planet, I see SuperBottoms as a business that can truly make a difference while also building a viable business that solves real consumer problems.”

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides meeting the daily needs of babies and toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by over 20 lakh parents, the company said.