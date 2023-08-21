Google News
Food & Beverage

Tomato prices in range of Rs 50-70 per kg now: Govt

PTI
By PTI
The prices have cooled due to arrival of fresh crops in retail markets. Tomato prices had skyrocketed to as high as Rs 250 per kg in the retail markets across the country 

New Delhi: The government on Monday said tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kilogramme with arrival of fresh crops in retail markets and it will continue to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate till rates come down to a normal level.

Tomato prices had skyrocketed to as high as Rs 250 per kg in the retail markets across the country due to unseasonal rains.

“Tomato prices are ruling in the range of Rs 50-70 per kg in retail markets across the country at present,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Prices have started cooling down with increase in arrival of the fresh crop in states like Madhya Pradesh, he added.

On sale of tomatoes at a subsidised rates, the secretary said the government will sell the commodity at the discounted prices in select states till the retail prices come to normalcy.

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED have started selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kilogramme since August 20 amid declining price of the kitchen staple in wholesale and retail markets.

IndiaRetailing reported on Friday that to date, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) have sold 50,000 kgs of tomatoes through the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi NCR. Read more about it here.

