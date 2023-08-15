How Omaxe revamped Chandni Chowk with a modern twist

Omaxe Ltd. took on the challenge of reinventing Chandni Chowk to bring a modern shopping experience that, while being contemporary, was also traditional at heart

New Delhi: Chandni Chowk, an iconic and bustling traditional high street in Delhi, has long been known for its vibrant atmosphere, historical charm, and diverse shopping experiences.

The need

With the government’s thorough revamp of the area, there was the need to bring a modern shopping experience that, while being contemporary, was also traditional at heart. Omaxe Ltd. took on the challenge and, in an ambitious endeavour, came up with a modern and organised retail destination Omaxe Chow, that, while preserving the essence of Chandni Chowk, offered people a convenient shopping experience.

The approach

Spread over 4.5 acres of land with a total built-up area of more than 10 lakh sq. ft., the vision behind Omaxe Chowk was to create a world-class shopping and entertainment destination that pays homage to the historical charm of Chandni Chowk while offering a more structured and convenient experience for visitors.

Incorporating modern amenities was a crucial aspect of the transformation. Air-conditioned shops, clean walkways, and enhanced security measures are standard features of Omaxe Chowk. The entire edifice complements the historical ambience, significantly improving the shopping experience and ensuring visitors’ comfort.

Getting approval and support from the local community and authorities was a challenge. However, Omaxe Chowk communicated its commitment to promoting Chandni Chowk’s traditional shopping. As a result, merchants and residents gradually warmed up, realising that Omaxe Chowk intended to support local businesses and artisans.

A focus on various crucial aspects guided the transformation process at Omaxe Chowk.

Firstly, modern amenities were seamlessly integrated to enhance the shopping experience and provide visitors with a comfortable market exploration.

Secondly, revitalising local businesses was prioritised, supporting traders and artisans by allowing them to open an outlet at Omaxe Chowk to reach a wider audience and boost their businesses. These include Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Paranthe Wale, KDH Chaat, Al Bake, Qureshi Kabab Corner etc.

Lastly, embracing technology became a game-changer, as its integration played a significant role in the overall transformation of Omaxe Chowk. It has implemented tech innovations like Smart Parking, Mobile Apps, Contactless Payments, Digital Signage, Customer Feedback Systems, and Social Media engagement to elevate the shopping experience.

Another challenge Omaxe Chowk had to address was Chandni Chowk’s parking woes, causing inconvenience and frustration for visitors in the bustling commercial area. To address the major parking challenge in Chandni Chowk, Omaxe Chowk partnered with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In partnership with MDC, it developed a state-of-the-art parking space for 2200 cars to ensure a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for all visitors, alleviating the parking concerns of shoppers in the bustling area.

The Impact

Omaxe Chowk stands proudly today as a thriving and operational modern retail destination in Delhi, succeeding in its ambitious endeavour to revitalise the iconic and bustling high street of Chandni Chowk. The transformation has been an exhilarating experience for all involved, as Omaxe Chowk managed to strike a perfect balance between preserving the area’s rich heritage and infusing it with contemporary elements to meet the demands of urban living.

Making Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk has been a hugely satisfying journey of harmoniously blending tradition and modernity. Omaxe Chowk stands as a testament to the potential of revitalising historical spaces while catering to the needs of the present and future generations. By promoting the area’s business, introducing modern amenities, and supporting local businesses, Omaxe Chowk has reimagined this iconic high street and created a unique and captivating destination for visitors from all walks of life.

Jatin Goel is the executive director at Omaxe Ltd.