Spread across 20,176 sq. ft. Deerika’s outlet at Elan Miracle will be one of the biggest outlets in the Dwarka Expressway area

New Delhi: Daily household needs retailer Deerika Hypermarket has taken 20,176 sq. ft. of retail space at Elan Miracle, Gurugram, on lease the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

Deerika’s outlet at Elan Miracle will be one of the biggest outlets in the Dwarka Expressway area. Deerika Hypermarket has also rented 10,008 sq. ft. of space at Elan Town Centre at Sector 67, Main Sohna Road. The Elan Town Centre outlet is expected to be operational by mid-August ’23.

“We are thrilled to have Deerika Hypermarket onboard with us at Elan Miracle as well in Elan Town Centre, which is expected to be operational by next month. We are confident that this addition will further make Elan Miracle and Elan Town Centre Gurugram’s go-to shopping and leisure destinations,” Prashant Vashisht, Sr. VP – Leasing, Elan Group said.

Spread across 7,58,807 sq. ft, it is a retail hub situated on the Dwarka Expressway. It has signed prominent brands, like Pantaloons, PVR (6 Screen multiplex), Zudio, House of Believe, and Masti Zone to name a few.

Launched in 2020, Deerika Hypermarket retails food and grocery, fashion, electronics, luggage, footwear, and home fashion. At present, the operator has total 4 outlets across Delhi NCR.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is a commercial real estate developer is conceptualized on the under-one-roof concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop solution for all retail and entertainment needs.