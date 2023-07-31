Tech icon of the week: Vipin Gupta, Starbucks India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vipin Gupta, AD and CTO, Starbucks India, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vipin Gupta

Vipin Gupta has expertise in multiple industries with his 18+ years of experience, he specialises in digital, management consulting and IT services with focus on strategy development, digital transformation, large-scale program/ project management, IT operations and cost optimisation. He has a global experience of working in multinational companies in countries like USA, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, South Africa, Vietnam, Malaysia.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Leading the technology and digital transformation

– Leading the digital and technology function

– Focus on omni-channel retail

Key achievements include

– Launching a new experiential web and native app

– Implementing a cloud-based data lake with deployment across 300 stores

– Implementing industry leading SD-WAN based network and wi-fi solution

– Conducting vision analytics at scale for customer behaviour tracking at stores

– Launching a digital order management solution automating end to end aggregator integration – positively impacting partner productivity at stores

Education

– Schulich School of Business – York University

MBA, Finance and Business Consulting

– Punjab Engineering College

B.Eng, Mechanical Engineering

– DAV College, Chandigarh

1995 – 1997

Skills

– IT strategy

– Management consulting

– Business transformation

– Outsourcing

– Program and project management

– Business process re-engineering

– Financial modelling

Career History & Experience

– Starbucks India

AD and CTO | March 2021 – Present

– R Retail Ventures

CDO and CIO | September 2020 – February 2021

– Yum! Brands

Head of Digital Transformation

July 2017 – August 2022

– A.T. Kearney

Senior Manager | June 2015 – June 2017

Associate | February 2013 – June 2015

– Accenture

Manager – Consulting

February 2011 – February 2013

– Deloitte Consulting

Managing Consultant

January 2010 – February 2011

– KPMG Advisory

Manager, Consultant

November 2006 – December 2009

– Tata Consultancy Services

Consultant | June 2001 – July 2005

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.