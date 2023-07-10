Google News
Handicrafts body CCIC now on ONDC

Source: https://www.cottageemporium.in/
The corporation’s collaboration with ONDC signifies CCIC’s commitment to expanding its market presence and being accessible to buyers

New Delhi: The Central Cottage Industries Corporation (CCIC) has been on-boarded to Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), allowing users to purchase handicrafts and handloom products, the government said on Sunday.

The corporation’s collaboration with ONDC signifies CCIC’s commitment to expanding its market presence and making its exquisite range of handicrafts and handloom products easily accessible to customers across various buyer apps within the ONDC network, the Textiles Ministry stated.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC) is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles.

