DTDC sets up super hub in Chennai

Source: Pxhere
Mumbai: Express logistics firm DTDC Express on Wednesday announced the opening of a super hub and regional office in Chennai.

Besides offering seamless connectivity to prominent urban centres in south India, the facility would also serve as a crucial link to other significant destinations such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, DTDC said.

Spread over 1,75,000 square feet of space with a robust infrastructure, the facility has 38 docks, capable of handling and processing over 350 tonnes of shipments daily, the company said in a statement.

The latest Chennai Super hub is also equipped with a sortation system that can process up to 9000 parcels per hour, utilizing the innovative linear cross-belt system, the company said.

“Chennai is a crucial logistics hub in Southern India, and we recognize its immense potential. By opening our super hub at Velappanchavadi, we are poised to streamline and strengthen our operations in the region,” Subhashish Chakraborty, the Chairman and Managing Director of DTDC Express, said.

The latest facility, he said, will provide logistics solutions to customers across the company’s express parcels, international and e-commerce verticals, further solidifying its position in the industry.

The new facility is aimed at catering to the escalating demand for parcel delivery services, enhancing connectivity, and guaranteeing prompt and reliable domestic as well as international shipments, DTDC said.

FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Goel will spearhead the company's technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall...

