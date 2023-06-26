Swiss watch brand Longines forays into Kerala

Situated at Lulu Mall, Akkulam Bridge, the new outlet of Longines is its seventh boutique in India

Bengaluru: Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines enters Kerala with the launch of its first boutique in Thiruvananthapuram, the company said in a press release on Monday. Situated at Lulu Mall, Akkulam Bridge, the new outlet of Longines is the seventh boutique in India.

The boutique was inaugurated by Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia along with Achla Chawla, head of Longines India and Hafiz Salahudin, director of Swiss Time House.

“The elegance of Longines has always attracted me towards it and I am really glad that I could be a part of this brand that comes with a legacy of over 190 years. I do wish that the people of Kerala shower their love on the brand and this boutique becomes a huge success,” said Bhatia.

The new store allows customers to try the latest Longines collections like Longines Spirit, The Longines Master Collection, Longines PrimaLuna, HydroConquest, La Grande Classique de Longines and Longines DolceVita.

Founded by Auguste Agassiz in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, Longines is a subsidiary brand of the watch and jewellery manufacturer Swiss Swatch Group since 1983. The company retails in over 150 countries and the first shipment of Longines watches entered India in 1878.

Currently, Longines has exclusive boutiques in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.