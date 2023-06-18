Tech icon of the week: Ranjit Satyanath, Hippo Stores

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Ranjit Satyanath, Chief Technology Officer, Hippo Stores this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Ranjit Satyanath

Ranjit Satyanath, CTO, Hippo Stores is presently building a Digital, ‘born in the Cloud’ capability for a first of its kind truly omni-channel retail cum B2B business in India. He has over two decades of work experience handling technology and systems across industries such as retail, e-commerce, banking, media, IT consulting and logistics. He had previously worked with brands like Croma, Crossword, and Shoppers Stop too heading their technology verticals. Ranjit is proficient with a bouquet of Tech Stack that includes, SAP S/4 Hana, Oracle, E-biz, SAP Hybris, Sterling Order Management System (OMS), RPA (UIPath), OpenBravo, AWS and a plethora of Open Source.



Role & Responsibilities

– Building a technology platform

– Powering a building and construction start up

– Actively hiring node and react developers

Career History & Experience

– Hippo Stores

CTO

May 2020- present

– Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited

Head- Technology Ops

Aug 2014- May 2020

– Crossword Book Stores

Sr. General Manager- Solutions & Technology

Oct 2009- Jul 2014

– Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Sr. General Manager – Solutions & Technology

Feb 2006 – Jul 2014

– ICICI Bank Ltd

Chief Manager

Nov 2001- Feb 2006

– Birla Technologies Ltd.

Project Manager

Dec 2000- Nov 2001

– Asian Sky Shop

Asst. General Mgr. – Information Systems

Jun 1997- Oct 2000

– Primetime Media Services Ltd.

Head of IT

Apr 1994- May 1997

– Elbee Express

Systems Executive

1993 – 1994

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.