DS Group acquires confectionary maker The Good Stuff Pvt. Ltd. 

New Delhi: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG Conglomerate, is acquiring The Good Stuff Pvt. Ltd.and its brands, including The LuvIt Chocolate & Confectionery, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The acquisition will enable the DS Group, that entered the confectionary segment in 2012, to expand its reach in South India.

“DS Group has been focusing on increasing its presence in the confectionary segment for the last many years. Acquisition of LuvIt was a strategic decision to enhance our confectionary basket and enter the Chocolate segment with an impressionable footprint. This would enable us to expand our product portfolio thereby reaching new consumers and markets too,” said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group, that shelters brands like Catch, Pass Pass, Pulse, Chingles, Rajnigandha, Maze, BAGA, Tulsi and Le Marche.

Formerly known as Global CP Pvt. Ltd., The Good Stuff Pvt. Ltd. is the brand owner of LuvIt Chocolate and Confectionery, earlier owned by Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Ventures. Launched in 2014, the company had a turnover of more than Rs100 crores in financial year (FY) 2021-22, with nearly 90% contribution from the brand LuvIt.

“LuvIt as a brand, perfectly complements our portfolio and synergizes with our business ethos of innovation and premium quality,” Kumar added.

Founded in 1929, the DS Group has an extensive portfolio with the presence of mouth fresheners, food & beverage, confectionery, hospitality and others.