Shilpa Shetty Kundra invests in homegrown farm-to-fork start-up Kisankonnect

Source: Kisankonnect official website
Kisankonnect is at Rs 120 crore ARR (Annualised Revenue Runrate) as of now and services over one lakh consumers in Pune and Mumbai

Mumbai: Omni-channel ‘Farm-to-Fork’ start-up – Kisankonnect on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty-Kundra has invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

Founded in 2020, Kisankonnect directly sources farm fresh vegetables, fruits, village staples, millets and home-made food from its network of 5,000 members through its village-level collection centres and delivers to the people’s doorsteps in Mumbai and Pune.

“We had started as a farmer’s producer company. Our integrated model right from soil testing, plant biologicals based on ‘Regenerative Agriculture’ are helping thousands of our farmer members to nurture an active and healthy soil,” Kisankonnect founder Vivek Nirmal said in a statement.

Kisankonnect is at Rs 120 crore ARR (Annualised Revenue Runrate) as of now and services over one lakh consumers in Pune and Mumbai, he added.

