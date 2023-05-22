Fashion brand Kottail Milano to open 40 new stores in 2023

The expansion will be in tier 2 cities of northern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

Mumbai: Kottail Milano, a New Delhi-based clothing brand, is gearing up to expand its retail footprint across the country by opening 40 exclusive stores in 2023, the company announced in a press release on Monday. The primary focus of the expansion will be tier 2 cities in northern Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Mayank Bansal, director at Kottail Milano, said, “We, at Kottail Milano, are excited by the prospect of opening around 50 new stores in FY23 as part of our expansion policy. We have witnessed a tremendous level of traction in tier 2 cities and the planned retail expansion will be an important milestone in our objective of opening 500 stores in the next three years. The latest step will also help us navigate our way into newer categories like womenswear, kidswear, activewear, and footwear.”

Kottail Milano offers a variety of clothing options that include shirts, T-shirts, jeans, trousers, formals, suits, sweatshirts, jackets, woollens, and other menswear products.

Over the last few years, it has established its presence in Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. In April and May 2023, Kottail Milano also opened stores in Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Jewar (Uttar Pradesh), Faridkot (Punjab), Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), and Narela (New Delhi).

Founded in November 2016 by Anil Bansal, Kottail Milano has succeeded in opening over 100 brand outlets while attaining a turnover of Rs 50 crore in FY22-FY23. The clothing brand is also projected to generate revenue worth Rs 100 crore for FY 2023-24. Its product range includes casual and formal wear, as well as an extensive collection that offers something for every taste and occasion.