Lulu Fashion Week 2023 grand finale to launch in Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru: The grand finale of Lulu Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 will be held at Lulu Mall, Aakkulam, Thiruvananthapuram from 17 to 21 May, the company said in a press release. The sixth edition of Lulu Fashion Week is also the debut edition in Thiruvananthapuram.

The event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division.

The grand finale will be inaugurated by former Miss Supranational Asia Ritika Khatnani and the show will be choreographed by fashion choreographer Shakir Shaikh.

The fashion week will exhibit spring/summer collections of several brands including Levi’s, Flying Machine, Ruff, Spykar, Identiti, American Tourister, Park Avenue, VIP, Jockey, Classic Polo, Safari, Crimsoune Club, Celio, Croydon UK, Reo Blackberrys, Allen Solly, Peter England and Kriti with over 30 fashion shows.

In addition to the shows, LuLu Fashion Week 2023 will also feature a fashion forum on 20 May, which will bring together professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry to discuss the trends, changes and innovations in the world of fashion.

The grand event will also present fashion titles and fashion awards to the best apparel brands of the year.

During the press meet of LFW 2023 an exclusive soundtrack titled ‘Capital Couture’ created by artist Rhythom was launched. The press meet witnessed the presence of Joy Shadanandan, regional director of LuLu Group, V. Nandakumar, director, marketing and communications of LuLu Global, Abdul Saleem Hasan – regional manager, Rajesh EV, general manager- hypermarket, Rafeeq C A – buying manager, Anoop Varghese – finance manager and fashion choreographer Shakir Shaikh.

Lulu Fashion Week 2023 was also held in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, earlier this month.

Lulu Mall is a division of the multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali and it operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. Currently, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow.