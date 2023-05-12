Somany Ceramics opens grande store in Jamshedpur

Spread across 3000 sq. ft., the store showcases the company’s latest collection of tiles, bathware and sanitary ware

New Delhi: Ceramic brand Somany Ceramics Ltd. has opened its latest Somany Grande showroom in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand through a franchise arrangement with Udaipur Marbles, the brand announced in a release on Wednesday. Spread across 3000 sq. ft., the store showcases the company’s latest collection of tiles, bathware and sanitary ware.

“The new flagship store offers ample product variety to the consumers and is an one-stop solution for all tiles needs with an extensive selection of trendy products. The store will help the customers to enhance and upgrade the overall look of the existing flooring and create a soothing environment at their homes and commercial spaces,” said Sujith Kumar Mohanty, vice president sales at Somany Ceramics Ltd.

The store has been designed to engage customers and educate them about the products to enable taking informed decisions, the release added.

The company currently has close to 500 franchised outlets and 17 company-owned display centres across India.

Founded by Hiralal Somany over 50 years ago, Somany Ceramics Limited (SCL) décor solutions provider with products comprising ceramic wall and floor, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, sanitary ware and bath fittings.

In addition to being present across bath fittings, the company exports its products to over 55 countries across six continents. It has access to a capacity of about 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through three of its own plants, two tile plants (Kassar and Kadi), one bath fitting plant (Chandigarh-Dera Bassi), seven subsidiary/ associate plants and outsourcing tie-ups.