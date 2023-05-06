Fashion brand icons: Bidyut Bhanjdeo of Ethnix by Raymond

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Bidyut Bhanjdeo

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Bidyut Bhanjdeo

Chief Business Officer, Ethnix by Raymond, Head Sales, LFS and Ecommerce

Education profile

PGDM from XIMB

Career history and experience

8 years with Raymond Apparel Ltd., done multiple roles. Currently, the Chief Business Officer for Ethnix by Raymond and head sales, LFS and Ecommerce for Raymond Apparel Ltd.

Current role and responsibilities

Complete P&L responsibility for Ethnix by Raymond with all functions, including sourcing and supply chain management. Head of Sales, LFS and Ecommerce for all brands of Raymond Apparel Ltd.

Strengths and weakness

Strengths:

Domain knowledge.

Can lead large multi-functional teams.

Hard working; doesn’t hesitate to roll up sleeves and get into working on ground with teams.

Weakness:

Impatient for results.

Aspirations you want to fulfil

To grow the Ethnix business to Rs 500 Cr in a couple of years and open 200 stores by the end of next fiscal year.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

Omnichannel has helped make a much larger option available to the consumer.

GMB has helped track physical stores easily for consumers.

Tracking which options are selling with visuals has helped plan B&M much better.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Understanding consumer needs and crafting brand

strategy and designs accordingly.

Always have a sharp eye on profitability.

Creating great marketing campaigns.

Lessons learned over the years

A good leader is honest and open with the team and shares his/her vulnerability with them. Keep the shareholders in the centre of every business decision that you make. Consumer understanding is the key to business success.

Your take on the future of industry

The future is bright with the economy on a growth path.

The explosion will now happen in tier 2 and 4 cities as the government starts to improve the infrastructure in these cities.

Competition will intensify with new brands coming in every day.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

Work hard; results are bound to happen.

Consumer is king, therefore understand his needs.

Life mantra

Enjoy the journey of life; do not worry too much about which destination to reach.

This article first appeared in Images Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue