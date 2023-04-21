Market99 opens outlet at Lulu mall, Lucknow

Spread across an area of 1,500 sq. ft., the store is Market99’s sixth in Lucknow

New Delhi: Value retailer Market99 has opened its latest outlet at the Lulu Mall, Sushant Golf City in Lucknow on 9 April 2023, a company official announced on social media.

The store is spread across an area of 1,500 sq. ft.

“Market99 now open at LULU mall Lucknow,” Aman Abdullah, Director, Market99 wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Market99 offers a variety of products including décor and home accessories, kitchen and dining items, gift articles, and health and beauty items at low prices.

“It is our sixth store in Lucknow and this city never disappoints. It’s great to witness our customer base increasing on a regular basis,” Omar Abdullah, director of Market99 told IndiaRetailing.

With 62 stores across the country currently, Market99 is further planning to open 13 more stores by the end of this year, he added.

The brand has launched four stores since January 2023: one each at Seasons Mall in Pune, Maharashtra (January), Pacific Mall in Jasola, Delhi (February), Tapadia Mall in Amravati, Maharashtra (March) and Pebbles Mall in Faridabad, Delhi NCR (April).

The director informed IndiaRetailing that the brand plans to open three more stores in the coming months; one each at Udaipur Urban Square Mall (April end), Pacific Mall in Faridabad (May) and Lulu Mall in Hyderabad (May or June).

Market99 was founded in 2007 by Mohammed Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Lulu Mall was established in 2022, by the United Arab Emirates-based Lulu Group. The group runs various businesses including supermarkets, food processing, realty and financial services. It operates retail stores, department stores, shopping malls and hypermarkets around the world.