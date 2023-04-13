Style Baazar opens two stores in West Bengal

The new Style Baazar stores are situated at Uluberia and Bagnan in Howrah district

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle brand Style Baazar has launched two stores in West Bengal, a company official announced on social media. The new Style Baazar stores are situated at Uluberia and Bagnan, respectively in Howrah district.

Recently, the fashion retailer has also opened stores at Illambazar (West Bengal), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Amtala (West Bengal), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) and Gossaigaon (Assam), wrote Arindam Sengupta, head of operations at Baazar Style Retail Ltd. on LinkedIn.

Headquartered in Howrah, Kolkata, Style Baazar was founded in 2013. The company is parented by retail chain Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

Baazar Style retails multi-brand fashion and lifestyle goods. The business was jointly incorporated in June 2013 by Shreyans Surana, Rohit Kedia, Bhagwan Prasad, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, and Rajendra Kumar Gupta.

Baazar Style’s retail stores offer clothing, footwear, luggage, accessories, fragrances, sunglasses, cosmetics, and toys. Currently, the company owns over 125 retail outlets in more than7 states across the country. Apart from Style Baazar the retailer also operates a lifestyle brand under the name Express Baazar.