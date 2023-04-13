Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Campus Activewear acquires land, building from Marico Industries in Himachal Pradesh

By Sanya Arora
Source: https://www.campusactivewear.com/
The Campus Activewear deal was an all-cash deal worth Rs 16.70 crore

New Delhi: Sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear on Wednesday said it has acquired land parcel and a building from FMCG major Marico Industries Ltd in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.

The all-cash deal was worth Rs 16.70 crore.

The deal will help Campus Activewear to expand its capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (sole and /or upper) and assembly of footwear.

This will be financed “partly through Term Loan and Internal Accruals,” it said in a regulatory filing.

This will help in “capacity expansion to meet business growth and increased backward integration”. This capacity expansion would be done within one-and-a-half years from April 2023.

In FY22, Campus Activewear’s revenue was at Rs 1,194.18 crore.

