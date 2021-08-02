Gaia takes the route to growth by venturing into D2C space

Gaia, a leading health and wellness brand has joined the D2C club and will soon be launching their own e-commerce website. As per the official statement made by them, the company will not be charging any shipping charges from Indian customers and will also offer a range of 81+ products to its buyers. The early bird purchases made on the website will also be rewarded with membership discounts and other coupons.

Talking about this, Ms. Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company to Gaia said, “The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic followed by restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing norms have changed consumer spending habits. It has pushed e-commerce sales to the forefront of retail and boosted online shopping. Gaia’s primary channel has been offline but the onset of the pandemic led to the company’s huge order inflow from online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. We were receiving 500-600 orders a day on an average through these websites. Even though e-commerce contributes 5-7 percent share to the business, the company’s sales from e-commerce rose by 80 percent”.

She also added, “We realized that e-commerce is the need of the hour. Hence, Gaia is leveraging the trend by starting its own e-commerce website where consumers can directly purchase all their health food and nutritional supplements. Our aim is to establish credibility among customers and maintain brand loyalty. Hence, a platform that offers all our products in one place.”

Major companies in the FMCG sectors such as Marico and Emami have already started building their online presence in tow with the marked customer behaviour change during the pandemic, which saw majority of the customers shifting to the online marketplace for their shopping needs.