Online F&G giant Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for employees

Online grocery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, their family members as well as the company’s contractual staff. The company aims to cover vaccination cost for 25,000 people across 38 cities, it added.

Grofers will cover the vaccination cost for its employees, their family members (including, parents, spouse, and two children) and the company’s contractual workforce, a statement said.

Also, the company will reimburse the vaccination cost for those who will administer the vaccine through their personal arrangements.

With the government recently appealing to people above 45 years to take the vaccine, the company will begin covering costs for its employees and their family members of this age group.

Post the government guidelines allowing the vaccination for remaining age groups, Grofers will ensure coverage of costs for the remaining workforce and their family members, the statement said.

Extra sick leave will also be granted towards the vaccine drive for employees to manage any post-vaccination symptoms.

“Our team has been there with us through these challenging times and by ensuring their vaccination cost, we want to ensure their safety and health, along with the well-being of their loved ones and dependents… Serving our customers and community at large has been the core of our business, and during the pandemic, it became even more critical as we are an essential service provider,” Ankush Arora, HR Head at Grofers, stated.

Several companies, including Flipkart, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Mobile Premier League, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, ReNew Power, Mindtree and Sify Technologies, have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members, according to PTI.