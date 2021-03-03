Flipkart expands grocery services to over 50 Indian cities

Flipkart has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities, including Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Vellore.

Flipkart’s grocery business has witnessed 3 times growth in the last one year and the expansion will boost market linkages for food processing industry and farmers, the company said in a statement.

This expansion will provide users of seven large cities and more than 40 neighbouring cities access to high-quality grocery products, offers, quick deliveries and the most seamless grocery shopping experience, the company further stated.

Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users.

“We have witnessed increased demand for groceries from tier 2 cities in the past year, fuelled by customers increasing preference for contactless shopping, from the comforts of their home. It is a trend that we think will continue and will set the course of e-grocery space in India,” said Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President – Grocery, General Merchandise and Furniture, Flipkart.

Flipkart Grocery has over 7,000 products available across more than 200 categories.