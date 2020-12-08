Viviana Mall appoints Gurvineet Singh as CEO

Ashwin Sheth Group has appointed Gurvineet Singh as Viviana Mall’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Singh is a dynamic professional from retail and shopping mall industry with over 14 years of experience.

In his earlier capacity as a Chief Operating Officer for Viviana Mall, he oversaw retail leasing, commercial leasing and business development. He was also responsible for capital expenditure estimation, income budgets and revenue targets, which helped in setting out business goals.

Singh has been continuously updating business practices at the mall in accordance with best international practices in the retail real estate and mixed-use development. He is also tasked with Viviana Malls and Cnergy’s, a brand by Ashwin Sheth Group for commercial real estate, expansion.

In 2014, Singh won an accolade internationally when he won an award as Young Retail Professional of the Year at CMO Asia.

During his career, he has successfully leased out 19 lakh square feet of retail space at Viviana Mall (10 lakh sq. ft.) and Inorbit Cyberabad (9 lakh sq. ft.)

His previous stints have been with Inorbit Malls and Future Group. In the latter, he has closely worked with Future Group’s erstwhile promoter Kishore Biyani.