Colliers International – COVID-19 Impact On Retail – Survey

Covid-19 continues to dominate global headlines, ushering in unprecedented changes to the way we eat, live, work, shop and play – changes that just months ago were unfathomable. This survey was conducted to anonymously gather and provide real data concerning the impact of Covid-19 on the retail industry in the Middle East and how both landlords and retailers are coping. Thanks to all the respondents we have been able to conduct a meaningful survey and we are confident that the data output of this survey can subsequently provide strategic insights that can be used by landlords and retailers for their decision-making process.

This survey covers both landlords and retailers with a split of approximately 39 percent and 61 percent respectively. Respondents operate their business in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain…

Click here to download the report.