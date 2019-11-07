Skinella strengthens its e-commerce presence; ties up with leading beauty destination Nykaa

Skinella, a skincare brand that offers skincare products made with the power of superfoods, has recently tied up with Nykaa, the country’s most prominent beauty products platform. With this association, Skinella is aiming to boost its online presence, brand awareness and overall revenue.

Skinella’s entire range of products (except lip balms) are now available on Nykaa’s unique multi-product platform. The brand projects that Nykaa will account for 10 percent of its e-commerce sales in just 1 year, generating revenues to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking on the association, Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd – the parent company of Skinella said, “Skinella is a unique and one of a kind brand that offers skincare products for the young TG – 15-25 years of age. Our products are made with the power of superfoods and contain no harsh chemicals. Nykaa, being one of the most popular beauty platforms for those within the same age bracket, is the perfect fit for Skinella. Our young target audience relates to platforms like Nykaa and in fact, almost 60 percent of our target audience uses this platform. Needless to say, we are very excited about this association and we are looking forward to the mutual growth that this association will enable.”

Commenting on the development, Team Nykaa, said, “We are delighted with this new association with Skinella, a fresh and competitive skincare brand that provides products which are made with superfoods. Since Nykaa has a complete skincare collection, we are happy to work together and add this new and innovative range of products to our family.”

Skinella offers a wide range of products and the products are certified by PETA as cruelty-free and vegan. The latest association with Nykaa will allow Skinella’s young target audience to access its innovative products including sunscreens, body washes, face masks, face scrubs, etc., in a hassle-free manner. As it strengthens its e-commerce presence, Skinella is set to witness substantial growth in brand awareness, user-base, and overall revenue.

Apart from Nykaa, Skinella is also available at other leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and FlipKart. Furthermore, Skinella has a presence pan India in leading retail outlets and has also expanded its presence internationally in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai, Myanmar and Cambodia.