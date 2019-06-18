Sporto launches new TV campaign titled ‘Flexiwear’

Sporto, an athleisure brand from J G Hosiery, has launched a new TV campaign titled ‘Flexiwear’.

Through a series of three films, the brand celebrates everyday sporty moments – while at work or at home that demand high flexibility and agility from the wearer. The products can be used in any situation whether at home or at office or during workout.

Fashion plus comfort is important and the ease and acceptance to wear the product at anytime is what the new campaign speaks about.

The first film opens with a red heel flying towards the camera. The heel is being thrown at the protagonist for sexting his girlfriend’s best friend, who avoids it in a Matrix-style backward bend. The second film shows him flying towards his office biometric machine in order to sign in on time and the third one follows his impeccable way of saving his boss’ phone.

Elaborating on the campaign, Navinn Seksaria, Jt Managing Director, J G Hosiery Pvt Ltd said, “Sporto is a versatile range meant for both active as well as leisure wear i.e Ath-Leisure wear, which has been a upcoming global trend amongst the competmpory youth. Our products come with stretch as well as comfort, hence it is flexible in its usage for all situations in life, whether casual sports or unwind or workplace. Hence with this campaign we are positioning it as Flexiwear, an ideal partner for life’s everyday sports. The films speak to today’s youth with a fresh, disruptive treatment and very relatable situations.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations.

Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, commented, “With today’s youth trying to max out both socially and professionally, their lives are no less than a sport. There is a sport hidden in many of their normal, daily activities. And Sporto Flexiwear with its athleisure offering was perfectly poised to tap into the same. We have attempted films that are relatable, yet entertaining and we hope they will help the brand stand out on television.”

The campaign went on air since few weeks, with high frequency spots during the IPL. It will be supported by digital, outdoor and print.