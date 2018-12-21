Outstanding retail brands honoured at IMAGES North India Retail Awards 2018

North has given India and the world at large many visionaries, business leaders and great entrepreneurs. North India has been a vibrant marketplace pretty much initiating the genesis of modern retailing in India. Businesses based out of North India have always been well ahead of the curve in retailing invention.

In the year 2016, Images Group instituted ‘North India Retail Awards’ to honour business legends, professionals and innovators in the business of retail and shopping centres based out of North India for Excellence in Retail and Customer Service.

The 3rd edition of IMAGES North India Retail Awards saw business visionaries from South India, those have built great Consumer Brands, Retail Concepts and Shopping & Leisure Spaces being felicitated on December 20, 2018 at Shangri-La Hotel, New Delhi.

NIRA 2018 Awardees

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle: 1 India Family Mart (Rapid Expansion with Value Retail Format), Chunmun (Profitable & Steady Expansion with MBO Chain)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle – Single Brand: Madame (Largest Women’swear Chain Expansion), Blackberrys (Largest Single Brand Chain Expansion)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Fashion Accessories): Ayesha

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Food & Grocery): TwentyFourSeven, Krishna Super Marche 37

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Foodservice): Haldiram’s

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Simon Carter, Mall of India, Noida and Vajor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Hypermarket): Big Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Department Store): Lifestyle

IMAGES Excellence Awards: Lenskart, V-Mart, Wow! Momo, Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Innovative Retail Concept): Lifestyle (winner), W (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Marketing & Promotions): W (winner), V-Mart (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Store Design & VM): Vajor (winner), Blackberrys (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year: Oddy-Unirap (winner), Pee safe (1st runner-up), Earthy Tales (2nd runner-up)