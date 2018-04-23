Diljit Dosanjh becomes face of fashion brand fbb

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in as brand ambassador for the menswear of fbb, a fashion retail format from Future Group.

He will promote the entire men’s range — casual, sports, ethnic, formal and party collection, read a statement to IANS.

“Fashion is one’s own style statement. The clothes you wear are an extension of your personality. Through my association with fbb, I will explore different styles and hope my fans are inspired to discover fashion that defines their personality,” Diljit said.

On the association, Rajesh Seth, Chief Operating Officer at fbb, said: “Diljit represents today’s youth and connects seamlessly with fbb’s target audience. With this association we would like to capitalize on his popularity and strengthen our reach in the entire north zone.”

The brand campaign featuring Diljit will go live very soon.