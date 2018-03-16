Urban Ladder expands footprint in Bengaluru; opens 6,000 sq.ft. store

India’s leading furniture and home decor brand, Urban Ladder, has consolidated its presence in Bengaluru with the launch of its third large-format store in J.P. Nagar.

The launch of this store comes on the heels of Urban Ladder’s latest round of funding to build a strong Omnichannel presence. This is part of its plan to win the Bengaluru market before going on to expand to a total of 15-20 stores across India by next March.

The three existing stores in Domlur, Whitefield, and HSR Layout have seen over 50 thousand walk-ins till date, with an average conversion rate of 35 percent.

“Business in Bengaluru has grown by 90 percent from the last financial year, with the offline push promising a successful year for revenue,” says Ashish Goel, CEO & Co-Founder, Urban Ladder.

“We are going where the customer is to find the right customer answer, evolving and growing with them to build better products and services. The aim is to deliver an unparalleled customer experience across touchpoints with the seamless marriage of online and offline. We are on course to becoming the market leader in Bangalore and taking this winning experience to other cities.”

The J.P. Nagar store is designed by the award-winning in-house team that bagged the VMRD Gold award for Store Design for Urban Ladder’s flagship store in Domlur.

Optimizing the retail floor through stunning visual merchandising and creative messaging, the store’s retail experience is a delight for customers visiting the location. Seamless integration of technology through QR codes, VR, and AR help customers visualize the look, fit, and feel in the offline store delivering the promise of an infinite catalogue.

To mark the launch of the J.P. Nagar store, Urban Ladder is offering a ‘consult a designer’ service for this upcoming weekend, wherein customers can book an appointment with one of Urban Ladder’s designers for a free design consultation.

The J.P. Nagar store has deepened Urban Ladder’s geographic spread in Bengaluru, prompting it to chart the next city for its offline expansion. Armed with the single-brand retail license, the company is building a world-class furniture retail brand and powering its offering with more categories.