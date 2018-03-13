Serena Williams to launch beauty range

Tennis icon Serena Williams is reportedly launching her own cosmetics line under the name ‘Aneres’, which is Serena spelled backwards.

Williams, 36, has filed legal documents to trademark the ‘Aneres’ name for a range of products which is believed to include skincare prep and make-up removing products, colognes and perfumes, make-up kits, bath soaps, lipstick, lip gloss, eye shadow, eyeliner, and mascara, reports tmz.com.

She has filed documents to trademark the brand name in the past for a clothing line, but has now refiled for her beauty range instead.