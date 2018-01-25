Voylla launches exclusive Dare outlet at Mall of India, Noida

Voylla, the fashion jewelry brand launched exclusive Dare store at Mall of India, Noida. The store will be an exclusive outlet retailing products under the brand – Dare by Voylla, the brand for men’s jewelry & accessories.

DARE by Voylla is India’s first jewelry brand for men showcasing men accessories like neckpieces, bracelets, rings for men in designs of bike chains, military motifs, etc. and contributes to 30 per cent of Voylla’s revenue.

Vishwas Shringi, Founder & CEO, Voylla said, “The response to Dare has been stupendous. And it is only apt that we dedicate more retail space to the line that caters to the growing segment of fashion conscious men. This is the reason we decided to open the exclusive outlet to give our consumers an experience of our hand-crafted fashion accessories for men at Delhi NCR.”

Rannvijay Singh, Brand Ambassador for Dare by Voylla said, “Associating with Dare gave me access to men’s accessories in one platform. From a perfect formal wear to a grungy biker look, Voylla has a complete collection of men’s accessories. Men’s grooming, and fashion is a big trend today and I am happy to be part of this brand which is a more than a label… it is a fashion movement.”

Dare by Voylla was introduced in 2016 online and the brand opened an exclusive retail touch point for Dare in Cochin last year. Catering to the tremendous response received for men’s accessories, Voylla decided to launch the Noida store. In an endeavour to make Dare more accessible to consumers Voylla will plan many more such outlets in 2018.

Voylla started as an online retailer in 2012 and opened its first brick-and-mortar outlet in 2015. Voylla is looking to double its retail touchpoints to 500 and achieve break-even by the end of calendar year 2018. Currently the brand has a database of more than 35,000 SKUs. Voylla has 8,000 active designs at any given point and at any location or any store. Voylla retails through its website Voylla.com, app and via marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra and offline through its stores.